State Lawmakers Pass Budget with Extra Money for Erie Schools

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted late Friday afternoon to send a bipartisan budget agreement to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk.

The $32 billion bi-partisan budget agreement provides additional funding for schools, including $15 million for the Erie School District.

The House voted 173-27 Friday in favor of the spending plan. Hours before that, the Senate voted 43-7 to support the budget.

Gov. Tom Wolf has released a statement that commends lawmakers for their passage of the appropriations bill.

Spending increased near 3 percent under the budget, which is virtually flat, according to the Governor's office.

The budget includes more funding for pension obligations and services for the intellectually disabled. It also forces government agencies and Medicaid to cut costs and takes into account savings from a shrinking prisons population.

Both chambers have recessed until Wednesday. That is when they are expected to find $2 billion to cover the shortfall.