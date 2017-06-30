Friday Night Feature: Brooke Surgener Returns with New Plans

The girl who brings characters, creativity, and cosplay to Erie's music scene, returned to the set of Erie News Now for this week's Friday Night Feature.

Brooke Surgener talked about a busy summer packed full of princesses, performances, and plans for another original cosplay music video.

If you haven't heard from her in a while, that's because she's been pretty busy. Surgener now works at "The Rock School" on 12th St. giving music lessons to aspiring musicians of all ages.

She has also been spending her spare time living a magical life in disguise. Surgener is one of Erie's very own Disney Princesses. She and about 7 others, make special appearances at birthday parties and other events all dressed as Disney Princesses, and a Prince!

Surgener also revealed tonight that a new cosplay music video is in the works. Surgener has received national attention for her original song, "Be Your Babe" that lives in the world of the Legend of Zelda. She has also created videos as Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball inspired.

This new video is still a mystery as to what cosplay fantasy world she will be taking her fans to next!

For now, you can catch her playing at the King's Rook Club from 10:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2017; and Saturday at the LEAF Rolling Festival, at 3:00 p.m.

You can also follow Surgener on her website or YouTube channel to find out all the new things she's up to.