Polito takes over as Erie School District superintendent

After receiving news Friday that the Erie School District would get an additional $14 million in state aid, Brian Polito's first day as superintendent was much different than expected. He spent the last two years as the district's chief financial officer working with local lawmakers for that money.

"I think one of the biggest things we achieved was bringing awareness to the funding issues that the school district has," said Polito during a one-on-one interview.

Now, with that money in hand, Polito will begin charting a new course in the district's future. The 48-year-old has over 15 years experience in public education, mainly on the financial and administrative sides, spending time in the General McLane and North East School Districts, with two years as North East's assistant superintendent.

"If this was a different time and we were financially stable, I might not have stood up and said I was interested in leading the district," said Polito candidly.

Even with that money, the district has a long way to go before turning things around. Their fund balance is essentially non-existent.

" But at this point, I think my skills line up very well with where we're going and what we're doing over the next several years," he said.

The district is beginning a reorganization process this fall, with two fewer schools. Two iconic high schools -- Strong Vincent and East -- are now middle schools; and their main high school -- Central Tech, now Erie High School -- still rebuilding following a fire on May 26 -- will have a new name.

But guiding Polito through the academic side of things is Bea Habursky, the assistant superintendent with more than three decades in Erie's Public Schools.

"Her combination of understanding the overall school system and culture and me bringing some new ideas in is a great combination that will work well in the future," said Polito.

Polito is replacing outgoing superintendent, Jay Badams, who spent the last seven years at the helm of the Erie School District. Polito says he learned a lot from Badams in a short period of time, and now -- together with Habursky -- will continue one of his predecessor's top goals: expanding academic programs through magnet programs at Erie High School and Collegiate Academy.

"We're shifting our education process a little bit so that we're really aligning what the kids are learning in school with what they're going to do once they graduate," Polito said.

That's something Polito calls one of his top priorities in the years to come, as he takes over the most high-profile job in local public education.