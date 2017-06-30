Chautauqua County to Crack Down on Driving while Intoxicated During July 4th Holiday

The Chautauqua County STOP-DWI program will be cracking down on intoxicated drivers during the Fourth of July holiday.

County patrols will be participating in a statewide enforcement effort Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

They hope to reduce the number of impaired driving injuries and deaths as part of the crackdown.

Police agencies, including the county sheriff's department, municipal police agencies and New York State Police, made 70 vehicle stops, arrests and summons in the county during a Memorial Day enforcement crackdown May 26 - 28.

The crackdowns are funded by a 2016-2017 grant from the Governor's Traffic Safety and are part of a national effort.

The Chautauqua County STOP-DWI program is funded by fines collected from convicted drunk drivers.