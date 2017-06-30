Grandma Celebrates 94th Birthday! - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Grandma Celebrates 94th Birthday!

ERIE, Pa. -

We're celebrating a birthday in the Erie News Now family.
Emily Matson's grandmother, Mary Alice McAndrew turned 94 years old today, June 30th! 

They celebrated at the Lawrence Park Golf Club with her closest family and friends.   
With her love of chocolate, it's easy to tell which were her favorite gifts.\
Mary Alice is well-known in the community, particularly those part of the St. George School family, where she worked as teacher throughout her career.

Big Happy 94th Birthday Mary Alice, from Erie News Now!

