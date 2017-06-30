Erie Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA

Posted: Updated:

Erie Firefighters hit the streets Friday for their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

With the help of the community, they raised $17,500.

The campaign collects money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its programs.

Dozens of firefighters were positioned at intersections and banks throughout the city to take donations.

The fundraiser has been going on since 1970 and has collected more than $400,000 to fight Muscular Dystrophy.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
