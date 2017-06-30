Cadets Graduate from Mercyhurst Police Training Academy

33 new cadets are now ready to patrol the streets after becoming the 109th class to graduate from Mercyhurst University's Municipal Police Training Academy Friday morning.

The students are prepared to work as police officers, park rangers, municipal authority officers and other criminal justice positions.

Five women are part of the graduating class.

The Erie Police Department is expected to hire three of the cadets.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri delivered the commencement address.

