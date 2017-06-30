Cadets Graduate from Mercyhurst Police Training Academy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cadets Graduate from Mercyhurst Police Training Academy

33 new cadets are now ready to patrol the streets after becoming the 109th class to graduate from Mercyhurst University's Municipal Police Training Academy Friday morning.

The students are prepared to work as police officers, park rangers, municipal authority officers and other criminal justice positions.

Five women are part of the graduating class.

The Erie Police Department is expected to hire three of the cadets.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri delivered the commencement address.

Graduates

  • Sandra Arrington, Erie
  • Sabastian Chrzanowski, Erie
  • John Drozdowski, Erie
  • Dustin Landfried, Erie
  • Courtney Lick, Erie
  • Brandon Peplinski, Erie
  • Daniel Sokolowski, Erie
  • Brandon Starocci, Erie
  • Benjamin Steiner, Erie
  • Nicholas Strauch, Erie
  • Jamie Thorwart, Erie
  • Dakota Wagner, Erie
  • Ellis Bragdon, Cochranton
  • Brennan Cook, Girard
  • Kyle Titus, Girard
  • Desarae Cowley, Waterford
  • Louis Crawford, Meadville
  • Alan Dingfelder, North East
  • Cody Haag, DuBois
  • Jedediah Hope, Carlisle
  • Kaillie Marshall, New Castle
  • Collin Meeker, Kane
  • William Mickle, Warren
  • Nathan Park, Warren
  • Megan Peterson, Warren
  • Tyler Wagner, Warren
  • Michael Motowy, Hughesville
  • David Park, Oil City
  • Brandon Rosenberger, Greenville
  • Thomas Saxman, Russell
  • Jared Tann, Fairview
  • Justin Wiley, Clark
  • Victoria Zeigler, Albion

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
