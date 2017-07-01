UPMC Hamot's Outgoing President Retires from Hospital

Friday marked Jim Fiorenzo's last day at UPMC Hamot after 42 years of service.

The outgoing president announced his retirement from the hospital in January.

Fiorenzo has accepted a new job and will become a part-time senior advisor of hospital operations for UPMC International starting August 1.

David Gibbons took over as the president of UPMC Hamot for Fiorenzo March 1.

