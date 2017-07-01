Wilcox Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

A one vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Wilcox man early Saturday morning.

Twenty-one year old Marshall Northrop was pronounced dead at the scene by Assistant Elk County Coroner Frank Ferragine.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Ridgway say the accident happened at Rasselas Road in Jones Township. PSP says around 4 Saturday morning, Northrop left the roadway, struck a pole, and landed in a swampy area.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.