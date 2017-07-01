Brevillier Village Donates Check to Charities for Children

Children's charities will benefit from a donation made Friday.

Brevillier Village presented a check for $300 to Charities for Children.

The local non-profit, which has been around for 29 years, raises money and distributes it to 14 local charities that benefit kids.

They include the Shriners Hospital, Barber Center, Make-a-Wish and more.

Workers at Brevillier Village collected the money by holding a jeans day as part of its service week.

Charities for Children has donated more than $400,000 dollars since it was founded.