Family in Yard When Clemens Road Home Goes Up in Flames

Fire crews in Erie County responded to calls for a house fire in the 5800 block of Clemens Road Saturday afternoon.

Although the fire is in Kuhl Hose Company territory, six fire companies answered the call. A Waterford fire chief was first on the scene. He saw smoke and flames coming through the roof of the single family home. Fire officials say the family was outside in their front yard when they spotted smoke. According to Joe Will, Lt. for Kuhl Hose Company, "They were outside enjoying the beautiful summer day, when they looked back and saw that the house was on fire...I don't have the exact time, but within five to ten minutes of us arriving on the scene, we had the bulk of the fire under control."

Firefighters laid lines and knocked the worst of the fire down in minutes, but they were on the scene for an hour dealing with overhaul and the heavy fire damage inside the home. Firefighters pumped water from a nearby pond to help fight the fire. The contents were heavily damaged.

In the midst of the firefight, county fire crews called for a "rehabilitation trailer" to respond to the scene as well. It provides water, checks vitals and offers strategies to help cool down firefighters battling the flames in hot weather conditions.

Lt. Will says the origin of the fire is unknown. A state police fire marshal will assist in looking for the cause of the fire.