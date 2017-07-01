Multi-family Erie Home Goes Up in Flames

A multifamily house went up in flames on Erie's east side Saturday afternoon. The home at the northeast corner of 25th and Parade Streets was gutted in the fire.

The first calls to 911 came in just before 3:45 p.m. Erie firefighters found the two-and-a-half story frame house heavily involved in fire. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Fahey said at first there were reports that a child might be trapped in the home. "They had multiple calls for a residential structure fire, upon arrival we found fire throughout the home's first and second floor, we had an indication a child was inside, but residents confirmed everybody was out," Fahey said.

One of the tenants of the home, Ryan Czuwara told us he had just returned home from a trip to New York with his brother, and was in the back yard when he smelled smoke and began looking for the source. He found the left side of the front porch in flames. "I got all the kids out and uh couldn't get the pets...but everybody's safe for the most part." Czuwara told us he lost his dog and four cats in the fire. Czuwara said he had some tools stored in a chest on the porch and there was a pole lamp there as well.

Fire inspectors are trying to determine if the porch is the point of origin for the fire. Another tenant told us she had just moved out of the home and still had items inside that were lost in the flames. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.