Budget Business Not Over

Pennsylvania lawmakers head back to work in Harrisburg Wednesday. Although the House and Senate passed a budget, there are still unresolved questions before it heads to Governor Wolf’s desk for a signature.

When the $31.9 billion spending plan was passed, how to fund it wasn’t included.

"We're going into this budget with a 2-billion dollar deficit, much of which came from last year's budget... My job is first and foremost is to hold the bottom line and make sure the thing is actually balanced,” says Democratic Representative Ryan Bizzarro.

Rep. Bizzarro voted “no” to this year’s spending plan, because he can’t see how the state can make up the large deficit.

"They have the pieces to the puzzle, they have the components we think will work. I'm not really in favor of bonding long-term money that's set aside for something else, but there's other options, there's other opportunities,” suggests Democratic Representative Pat Harkins.

Rep. Harkins believes the legislators can find a way to pay for the budget by the end of this week. He believes buyouts for long-term state employees, among other ways can move the budget to Gov. Wolf’s desk.

"I've been going through the budget line-by-line because I know we're going to need to find some revenue, but I also know we're going to need to find more cuts,” says Republican Senator Dan Laughlin.

All 3 legislators are happy, for the most part, with the substance of the budget. That includes the extra money for the Erie School District, but it’s still unclear how the budget will become balanced.

When lawmakers go back to Harrisburg, all eyes are going to be on gaming money. Senator Laughlin and Rep. Bizzarro believe we'll have no issues seeing the casino money that Erie County relies so heavily on.

"You know we've all made a conscious effort to fight. Not only as an Erie delegation, but other delegations who host a casino also, have been fighting for that share money,” says Rep. Bizzarro.

"We have a ways to go to get there. It's by no means guaranteed, but we are going to, you know, we're going to need to work together to make sure our region gets our share,” says Senator Laughlin.

Both Rep. Bizzarro and Senator Laughlin believe it will be tough work in Harrisburg during the next week, or so. Rep. Bizzarro says you’ll be seeing fireworks both for the Fourth of July and during this next legislation session.

