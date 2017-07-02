Ribbon Cut on New Amphitheater at Chautauqua Institution

School and Event ClosingsMore >>
Joan Parrini says the roof of her west Erie home is still loaded with ice, even after she was slapped with a $950 bill on Wednesday from a company she says she never solicited.
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.
In the City of Erie, the old-fashioned way of paying for parking is coming to an end.
It was December 30, 2016 when fire ripped through Timothy Green's house on Main Street in North East. Green has not been seen since.
Erie Police ticketed and towed several snow-covered vehicles, but many residents moved their vehicles on their own.
