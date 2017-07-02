Ribbon Cut on New Amphitheater at Chautauqua Institution

At Chautauqua Institution, officials cut the ribbon Sunday afternoon on the new amphitheater, a multi-million dollar project years in the making.

The ceremony was a public affair, with a big turnout, since the Chautauqua season of performances, lectures and worship is in full swing. New Chautauqua Institution President Michael Hill said the amp site was just a hole in the dirt when he assumed his new position. He credited the crews for their hard work and an amazing result. "The amphitheater has always been the heart of the Chautauqua Institution," Hill said, "and the improvements that we made in the amp really will help us serve more people and serve them better, it's everything from accessibility that's been improved to sound and lighting."

The ribbon cutting at 2:00 p.m. was followed by a special arts matinee performance by the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra and several other resident arts companies, all celebrating their new home. Because there is no gate fee on Sunday, it was an opportunity for the community around the Institution to see and hear the changes. Directors of the symphony and opera company were effusive. Steven Osgood, General & Artistic Director of the Chautauqua Opera told us performers are loving it and so are the technical crews who have to make fast changes because of the venue's busy schedule. "The fact that we can back our truck in and go straight up to the loading dock makes it so much easier and our overnight lighting sessions will be easier with all these moving lights, the facilities are just tremendous," Osgood said.

Rossen Milanov, Music Director of the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra said, "It makes us so happy to perform on this stage, to have a pit that goes up and down, that extra space which resonates so beautifully, today is the first time to share it with as wide as possible a local audience of the area."

The new amp increases seating capacity to 44-hundred people all under cover of the roof, 63-hundred if you count the standing room areas. The stage, orchestra pit and sight lines are improved, and the back-of-house is bigger to enhance space for artists and crews. The rebuild cost about 41.5 million dollars, raised by donors.







