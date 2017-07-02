Jet Ski Collision in Bay Near Liberty Park Brings Out Rescuers

A jet ski collision brought out water rescue crews to the bay late Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. near the Liberty Park Amphitheater area.

Two jet skis crashed, and people ended up in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Lake City rescue boat were all called out.

The jet skiers were recovered from the water by the Coast Guard. They were taken ashore to an ambulance to be checked out. The Coast Guard told Erie News Now they were not hurt.

Others brought the jet skis back to shore as well.