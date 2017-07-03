State Issued Property Tax/Rent Rebates Start Today - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Issued Property Tax/Rent Rebates Start Today

Good news for homeowners and renters that struggle to make ends meet.  Starting today the state will be issuing rebates to those with low incomes that pay property taxes, or renters.

This applies to anyone 65 or older, widows/widowers 50 or older, plus anyone 18 and older with a disability.  The state does have an income cap for those eligible.  Homeowners cannot make more than $35,000, and renters cant make more than $15,000.  Half of your Social Security income is excluded.

If you click here, you can download the application.  Its absolute free to apply.  The application is similar to your income tax forms, so be sure to have that handy for important information.  Both homeowners and renters can receive up to $650.

Again, the first wave of rebates goes out today, but you have until December 31st to apply.

