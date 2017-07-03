Peek'n Peak Welcomes Golfers for Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge

Peek'n Peak Resort is welcoming professional golfers this week for the Web.com Tour's LECOM Health Challenge.

The week-long event started with a junior golf clinic and the junior pro-am Monday.

A pro-am will challenge area golfers Wednesday.

Tournament competition play starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

If you cannot make it out, the Golf Channel will carry live television coverage of the LECOM Health Challenge.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here.

The tournament drew about 20,000 spectators to Chautauqua County in 2016.