Fish for Free in Pennsylvania on Fourth of July - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fish for Free in Pennsylvania on Fourth of July

Posted: Updated:

You can try your hand at fishing in Pennsylvania this Fourth of July.

It is the last of two Fish for Free Days in 2017.

They allow anyone - resident or non-resident - to legally fish on state waterways.

No fishing license is required, but all other fishing regulations still apply.

The Fish and Boat Commission hosts fish-for-free days, so people can check out the fun of fishing

