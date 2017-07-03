Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Open on Independence Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Liquor Stores Open on Independence Day

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania liquor stores will be open Tuesday on the Independence Day holiday.

Customers can shop at Wine and Spirits stores from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State law previously prevented the stores from opening on holidays, but legislation passed in 2016 removed the restrictions.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com