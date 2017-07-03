Ride Sharing Now Available in Chautauqua County

This Fourth of July marks the first holiday weekend that ride sharing services like Uber are available in Chautauqua County.

New York's governor signed the legislation in early June, and the services started operating Thursday.

Lawmakers voted to expand ride sharing as part of the 2018 state budget deal passed in early April.

The Chautauqua County Executive said the availability of ride sharing comes just in time for the busy summer visitor season.

Users just need to download the app to request a ride.

Companies like Uber are looking for drivers as they start operating in the county.