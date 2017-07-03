Erie Fire Department Makes Quick Work of West 8th Street Fire

Fire fighters made quick work of a blaze Monday evening in the 300 block of west 8th street.

Shortly after 7 p.m., they responded to the initial call.

The fire began in a first floor apartment, and was contained to the room it was in. There was some smoke damage on the first and second floor as well.

There are around 10 units in the building, and most were vacant. Those who lived inside were already out by the time the fire department arrived.

One man was taken to the hospital by Emergycare with minor injuries.

The Deputy Chief does not expect there to be a long-turn around time for residents to move back in.

"Especially the first floor and that apartment, second floor just probably needs some cleaning up, and third floor was really not that affected. So it's a manageable process to repair this building," said Deputy Chief Mike Fahey, of the Erie Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.