This is the ninth year, the Erie Coast Guard and other law enforcement participated in the national campaign, "Operation Dry Water," to educate boaters about the dangers and consequences of drinking while operating or navigating a boat.

Boaters charged with BUIs, or boating under the influence, face the same punishment, as a DUI.

"Last year, we were able to identify nationwide, 367 intoxicated boaters, and remove them from the water," said Chief Daniel Heitzer of the Erie U.S. Coast Guard Station.

Chief Heitzer said this year, the campaign ran from Friday through Sunday, and they spoke with many boaters who they believe understood the safety risks.

"Drinking and operating a boat compounds those dangers, because your out in the environment, with the sun beating down on you, you can get dehydrated a lot faster," he explained.

Boaters driving aren't the only ones who need to worry. Those also on the boat, enjoying the day and drinking, need to be cautions as well, because being on a boat enhances the effects of alcohol.

"Some wind, noise, vibration, commonly referred to as stressors, can cause fatigue and intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs, and some medications."

If you are drinking and fall in the water, you could have even a harder time getting out.

"Alcohol can even affect your balance, the center of your inner ear, and make it impossible to tell up and down," said Chief Heitzer.

Chief Heitzer recommends staying hydrated while on the water, and to keep an eye out on just how much alcohol you consume.

If you see someone operating a boat while under the influence, the Coast Guard asks you call them or local law enforcement.

