ECGRA Dilemma Heads to Harrisburg

When lawmakers head back to Harrisburg Wednesday, they’ll also be discussing the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, or ECGRA. This hot button issue has some skeptical if the money they’ve been receiving has been put to good use.

Erie News Now obtained a copy of ECGRA’s May Check Detail Report to see how they’re spending the money. It had some surprising numbers.

In total, ECGRA spent nearly $38,000 in the month of May. Of that money, only about $5,000 was given out for grants. ECGRA says that's because they're not in a grant writing cycle, and their average yearly costs are $363,964.

Those numbers have lawmakers, specifically our local House members, shaking their heads.

They want to see ECGRA go away.

About 2 weeks ago, ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood told Erie News Now he’ll be buckling down and cutting costs. However, for Representative Pat Harkins that’s not enough. He says there needs to be a new way for gaming money to be distributed, and he wants to model it after ways other parts of the state handle the cash.

"You would have a panel that would be appointed independently of people that are not paid. And to see that $650,000 of revenue go directly toward what's it's supposed to being going towards, the nonprofits... Rather than salaries, rent, lobbyists, PR firms,” says Representative Harkins.

However, Senator Dan Laughlin is happy with the way Wood is reacting to telling him to cut back.

"I realize their overhead may have grown a little too much, and they need to trim that back. And I've talked to some of their board members, I've talked to Perry Wood, they're all on-board to cutting their overhead. And I think going forward, keeping them would be a very good thing to do,” says Senator Laughlin.

ECGRA says since 2011 they've given out $41 million in grants, and since ECGRA's start they've given grants to 203 non-profits and local municipalities.

The future of ECGRA is expected to be included in the Gaming Revenue Package lawmakers will start working on this week.