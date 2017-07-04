Millcreek Township Celebrates America's Independence with Annual - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Township Celebrates America's Independence with Annual Parade

Millcreek Township celebrated America's independence with its annual Fourth of July Parade.

Hundreds lined up along the sides of West 12th Street Tuesday morning to experience the sights and sounds.

The parade also honored the men and women who served our country in the armed forces. 

Emergency crews were among the many participating in the parade.

Floats and entertainment acts drew excitement from the crowd.

Some shared their favorite part of the parade with Erie News Now.

"The motorcycles," said Quintin Mays.

"I like watching all the floats go by, and I really like the motorcycles because they go by super fast," said Kylie Mays.

"That I get to spend time with my family and friends and go to the parade," said Aydan Mays.

"I don't know," said Megan Fleming. "It's probably the fire trucks. They're loud and they give you candy."

This marks the 52nd year for the parade.

