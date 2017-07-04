The Brotherhood of the Vietnam War

"My Mom always preached three things: family, country, God, and not necessarily in that order. Before she past she told us that, 'I want you boys to get a long when I'm gone, I want you boys to always be together," said Richard Martucci.

The Martucci brothers, while always close, listened to their Mom.

For 30 years, the brothers meet every Saturday for breakfast. It started out as Richard Martucci's routine, but soon became a tradition for them all.

"My brother Mario, heard I go to breakfast every Saturday, and he said 'hey, how about I come to breakfast on Saturday's too?', and I said 'fine!'" said Richard.

Doing things together is normal for the brothers. They all served in the Vietnam War era, following their two older brother's footsteps in the military.

"Our oldest brother fought in World War II, he took part in the Normandy invasion, he was wounded, and had to spend six months in a hospital, and when he got out he was never the same," said Mario Martucci.

Following Eddie was Anthony, who joined the Army during the Korean Conflict.

"He served there, then he came back in 53, 54, that's when he came back. Then I went in, in 1961," said Mario.

Mario is the oldest of the remaining five. He was originally drafted for two years, then volunteered for a third year, spending most of his time in Korea. He remembers being in Korea during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October of 1962.

"We had to walk around with our steel pots on. Not today's steel pots, World War II steel pots, and I think we had to carry our rifles with us," said Mario.

While Mario was in Korea, his younger brother Robert, was in Germany. He joined the Army right after high school, serving from 1960 until 1963.

"Germany at the time, there was the Brandenburg Gate, there were things going on with the Russians, and I wasn't over in that part of it but I was in that area, and we all had to walk guard duty with rifles and stuff, in case there was any type of conflict," said Robert Martucci.

Robert said despite some minor scares, he would have done it all over again.

"I wanted to go in the service, and I did, and I thought it was a good experience," he said.

When Robert was leaving the military, the two youngest brothers, Richard and Donald, entered basic training together.

"We did everything together in basic training," said Richard.

"Naturally it was training for everybody, nobody got away from it. Especially, climbing under the barbed wire in the mud," said Donald Martucci.

The two were then separated based off their jobs. Richard was sent to Korea, while Donald went to Germany.

"I worked in the security, and we weren't allowed to go out of our barracks because of the Mayday Parades, when they use to have Maydays, the communists, would march through the streets in Europe," said Donald.

Ronald, the second oldest of the five, took a different route in the military. He followed a friend's lead and enlisted for four years in the Navy.

"It's always been a joke, because when you have six brothers in the army, and you're the only odd-ball, it's got to come up," said Ronald Martucci.

Ronald was the first one in the military in 1957. By 1966, the brothers were all out of the military, just as the heat of the Vietnam War began.

"When I got out in 61, there really was no controversy going on at the time. Into the late 60s, then it seems the perspective of the people changed," said Ronald.

"Most of them, like about 70 to 75% of the American people were all for Vietnam War. They said, we're going to go in there, it's going to be a six-month war, and it's going to be over. Well, it didn't happen that way," said Richard.

The United States officially entered the Vietnam War in 1965. Media coverage gave the American citizens a glimpse of what was going on overseas, causing anger across the country.

"Everyday I would see on TV the raging war going on over in Vietnam, and it just broke my heart. Just looking at those guys what they went through," said Richard.

"I thought a lot of things happen that weren't right, when the guys did come back, they weren't treated as heroes when they come back as they should have," said Robert.

"You know, we'll never forget, everything that we went through," said Donald.

At times they were a world apart, fighting alongside brothers that weren't blood.

"You have to be able to watch the guy that's next to you. So you take care of him and he takes care of you," said Ronald.

But their brotherhood carried from the battlefield to the breakfast table, honoring their mother's legacy.

"The five of us have been just like one. We're all for one and one for all, like the Musketeers. You can't beat it," said Ronald.