Smith's hot dog production jumps 5x for July 4th holiday

Millions of Americans are firing up the grill this 4th of July weekend. And if you're cooking a Smith's Hot Dog, you're not alone.

"Hot dogs and sausages, no doubt, it is May-Labor Day," said Sara Kallner, vice president of sales and marketing for Smith's Provisions Co., Inc., regarding the peak hot dog-selling season.

The Erie-based Smith's Provisions Co. ramps up production this time of year, making over 500,000 links each week. That's five-times as many compared to normal.

"In January, February, we might make 100,000 links a week," said Kallner.

We caught up with Kallner in the days leading up to the July 4th holiday on what she calls a "slower" day at their W. 20th St. production facility, as the team sends its famous natural casing hot dogs down the line. Smith's starts making hot dogs for the July 4th weekend shortly after Easter, she said.

And if you're counting at home, that's 20 million pounds of hot dogs each and every year, with most of the sales happening in the summer.

"It's not unusual to see a 10, 11, 12-hour day versus January or February, we just see a normal eight-hour day," said Kallner.

From there, the hot dogs are packed up and loaded onto the trucks and distributed all over Western Pa. and the East Coast; an Erie favorite, for an all-American holiday.

"We have to make sure everyone has a Smith's hot dog for the 4th of July," said Kallner.

Smith's is celebrating their 90th anniversary in 2017.