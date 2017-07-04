Fire Damages Home in Girard - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Damages Home in Girard


GIRARD, pa -

A fire in Girard has one family displaced.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, fire fighters from Lake City, Dobler and Springfield all responded to a call at 205 Oak Tree Dr., Girard.
The structure was fully involved. 
Jeff Gadley, Dobler Hose Fire Chief, told Erie News Now, it is believed that the fire began in the rear of the garage.
It spread throughout half of the home. There were two vehicles inside the garage at the time of the fire. 
The heat from the flames also melted siding on the neighbors home.
Several people were home at the time, but were able to get out uninjured.
One cat is currently missing.
The red cross arrived at the scene and will be providing shelter for the residents for the night.

Fire crews continue to investigate.

Upload your own image or video

