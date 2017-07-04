State Leaders to Make Announcement at Presque Isle State Park We - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Leaders to Make Announcement at Presque Isle State Park Wednesday

Several state leaders will make a stop in Erie Wednesday afternoon to announce improvements coming to the area.

Pennsylvania Department of Education (PennDOT) Secretary Leslie Richards, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin are expected to visit Presque Isle State Park.

They will join local and county officials, as well as the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, to highlight efforts to improve safety and mobility in the state park as well as connectivity with the Erie bayfront.

Erie News Now will be there to bring you a full report.

