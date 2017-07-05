Qatar responds to demands from four Arab nations - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Qatar responds to demands from four Arab nations

Jomana Karadsheh, CNN -

The four Arab states in a diplomatic standoff with Qatar say they have received a response from Doha to their list of demands, according to Saudi Arabian state media.

Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia suspended diplomatic relations and cut off land, sea and air travel to Qatar last month, accusing the country of funding terrorism and destabilizing the Middle East.

Qatar had until Wednesday to reply to a list of 13 demands, which included the closure of the Al Jazeera media network. It's not known how many, if any, of the demands it's agreed to meet.

original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/07/04/qatar-foreign-minister-calls-list-of-demands-unrealistic-sot-karadsheh.cnn
