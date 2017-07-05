Printing Concepts: Giving You the Business

Printing Concepts was founded in 1969 and has been growing ever since, outgrowing three locations before moving into its current complex along Pacific Avenue in Millcreek.

The company handles custom commercial printing for customers in the tri state region and around the country.

Company owner Mike Martin says investing in technology has helped the company grow.

But even more important, the company's 33 employees.

Martin said, "Without the employees, nothing else happens. We are fortunate we have got a skilled work force that has been with us for a number of years and they take pride in what they produce."

What they produce is products for a wide range of customers, many in the financial, health care, education and non profit areas.

And the focus is on quality.

Longtime employee Jim Colvin said, "It is what the customers need. And we try to enhance what they need. and we are proud of every product we send out the door.'

Owner Mike Martin said orders come in all sizes.

He said,"We have produced as little as one piece for a customer to up to our largest job we ever produced was 850,000 for a client."

Martin said the number one challenge is gaining and keeping the trust of customers.