State Police Investigate Two Upskirt Photo Attempts at Target St - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Investigate Two Upskirt Photo Attempts at Target Store

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are investigation two incidents where a man attempted to a take photo up a woman's skirt.

They were reported at the Target on Peach Street in Summit Township around 4:09 p.m. June 22 and 5:42 p.m. June 30.

No description of the suspect in either incident was released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com