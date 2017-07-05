Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle Winds Down

The Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle State Park's Beach 1 is winding down.

Guru will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by Stiletto.

It is also Jeep Night. Owners are encouraged to "drop the top" and show off their beach cruiser.

Next week on July 12, Brenna Bone and Sean Clark and Key West Express will entertain the crowd.

For the final concert July 19, Jackson Station and Tennessee Backporch will play.

In addition to the bands, there are also raffle drawings, Connies Ice Cream, J's Mainstreet, Voodoo Brewery Erie Foodoo Truck and Hula-Hoop workshops.

