Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle Winds Down - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle Winds Down

Posted: Updated:

The Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle State Park's Beach 1 is winding down.

Guru will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by Stiletto.

It is also Jeep Night. Owners are encouraged to "drop the top" and show off their beach cruiser.

Next week on July 12, Brenna Bone and Sean Clark and Key West Express will entertain the crowd.

For the final concert July 19, Jackson Station and Tennessee Backporch will play.

In addition to the bands, there are also raffle drawings, Connies Ice Cream, J's Mainstreet, Voodoo Brewery Erie Foodoo Truck and Hula-Hoop workshops.

You can learn more here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com