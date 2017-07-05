Two-Year Long Road Construction Project to Start on Interstate 8 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two-Year Long Road Construction Project to Start on Interstate 80 in Venango County

Drivers who use Interstate 80 in Venango County will see road construction starting Thursday, July 6.

Eight miles of the Interstate from the Venango/Butler County line to one mile west of Exit 35 (Clintonville/Route 308) will be milled and resurfaced, according to PennDOT.

The two-year long project also include concrete patching, bridge rehabilitation work, and updated drainage, signs, pavement loop sensors, and pavement markings. A new message board will also be added.

No detours are expected, but there will be lane restrictions.

A State College contractor was awarded the $9,767,000 contract.

The work is expected to wrap up by August 29, 2018.

