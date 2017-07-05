Power Lines Down from Accident

Several telephone wires were knocked down and traffic tied up after a car ran into a pole.

The accident happened just after 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, on W 8th St, between Kahkwa Blvd. and Delaware Ave

Fire crews told Erie News Now, a car hit the pole, which knocked a few cables loose. They don't know why the driver lost control the vehicle.

It's unknown whether or not anyone lost power from the accident.

The driver of the car was taken to Sr. Vincent hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

That part of the road is expected to be shut down through rush hour, while crews cleaned up the mess and continue to investigate.