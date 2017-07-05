Power Lines Down from Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Power Lines Down from Accident

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Several telephone wires were knocked down and traffic tied up after a car ran into a pole.

The accident happened just after 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, on W 8th St, between Kahkwa Blvd. and Delaware Ave
Fire crews told Erie News Now, a car hit the pole, which knocked a few cables loose. They don't know why the driver lost control the vehicle.
It's unknown whether or not anyone lost power from the accident.
The driver of the car was taken to Sr. Vincent hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
That part of the road is expected to be shut down through rush hour, while crews cleaned up the mess and continue to investigate.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com