Drivers Face Registration Suspensions if Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls Not Paid

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is issuing a warning to drivers with overdue tolls.

Their motor vehicle registrations may soon be suspended if they do not pay off their debt.

It would affect drivers with six or more outstanding toll violations or who owe more than $500.

The new law goes into effect Aug. 4.

About 10,611 drivers will be affected if they do not pay up.

It adds up to approximately $17.1 million.

Anyone who owes money can contact the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at 1-877-736-6727 or www.PATurnpike.com/violationenforcement to learn about a partial amnesty program.