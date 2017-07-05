Water main break shuts down portion of Rt. 8 in Millcreek Twp. - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Water main break shuts down portion of Rt. 8 in Millcreek Twp.

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

A water main break in Millcreek Twp. continues to tie up traffic into Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30p.m. along Rt. 8 near the intersection with East Gore Rd. Initial reports said the water was shooting into the air, but quickly reduced to a spout only a few inches high.

That break shut down traffic in southbound lane and created stop-and-go traffic in the northbound lane for much of the night, as Erie Water Works repaired the main.

Their crews on the scene tell Erie News Now that water service should be restored by midnight. Approximately a dozen homes are effected.

The road is expected to reopen by morning, according to Erie Water Works crews.

