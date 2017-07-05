Congressman Mike Kelly talks health care, North Korea in one-on-one interview

By the end of July, Congressman Mike Kelly hopes he and his fellow representatives will be able to vote on the U.S. Senate's version of health care reform.

"Whatever we come up with, it better be sustainable and it better be something that gives people coverage and not just a card," said Kelly during a one-on-one interview with Erie News Now Reporter, Matt Knoedler.

The Congressional Budget Office announced in May, up to 23 million Americans could lose their health coverage by 2026. So Kelly -- a fourth-term Republican -- wants both versions to expand health insurance options after he says premiums have more than doubled in Pennsylvania since the Affordable Care Act was passed.

"In the seven counties I represent, five of those counties have only one insurer," he said. "That's not choice."

And when it comes to foreign policy, Kelly, 69, continues pushing for tougher economic sanctions against North Korea, following this week's test of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles.

"If you're able to cut down their ability to get revenues for them to building this war machine of theirs, you're doing a great job," Kelly said.

Kelly is calling on fellow Republicans to support President Trump's transportation agenda, something the Congressman calls the "easiest" plan to pass, and has bipartisan support, even with a potential $1 trillion price tag.

The biggest push-back Trump is facing isn't even in Washington. It's coming from state leaders -- including those in Pennsylvania -- over his demand for certain types of voter information, including party affiliation and elections a person voted in since 2006. Congressman Kelly believes the president's proposal will crack down on voter fraud.

"I think the discussion is a good discussion, and I think keeping our system as pure as we can is the answer to all of it," he said.

Kelly said he will make a decision on running for the Republican Party's nomination for the 2018 U.S. Senate race likely by this fall.