Two DUI Arrests Made at Conneaut Township Checkpoint - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two DUI Arrests Made at Conneaut Township Checkpoint

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police made two D.U.I. arrests as part of a checkpoint set up in Conneaut Township Saturday.

The checkpoint was located along Route 6N. Roving patrols were also used in the area.

Additionally, two were arrested on criminal charges and one person on a misdemeanor count. 15 summary violation citations and 41 warnings were issued.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com