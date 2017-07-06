T-Bone Car Crash Hits East Erie Home

Police are investigating a two vehicle crash that ended up hitting an East Erie home.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday along 24th and French Streets. The call was reported as a t-bone car crash into a house.

Both cars involved sustained heavy damage. The home only received minor damage, but a water company was called in to assess the damage.

According to reports from the scene, one of the drivers ran a stop sign.

Emergency crews did transport one person to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.