Future of Woody's Backwater Barge and Grill

The construction continues down on the bay at the future site of Woody's Backwater Barge and Grill.

It's a project that has been in the works for quite some time.

That's the question on many people's minds.

Erie News Now talked on the phone with Tim Sedney, the owner and operator of many of these bay front properties including Rum Runners and The Cove.

He says that it's been an extremely long road that's been quite the hassle, mentioning issues with the architect.

As far as a tentative opening, Tim says that this upcoming Wednesday will be very telling for the barge.

He has a meeting scheduled that will determine whether or not Woody's will open this year.

I asked Tim what his thoughts were at this time, and he says from a business stand point it will make more sense to wait until the spring.

Tim added that he has to take into consideration many things like inventory and staffing, which would be a lot of work for just a short period of time this year.

We'll provide you an update right here on Erie News Now.



