Thousands Pack Presque Isle State Park for Fourth of July Weekend

If you visited Presque Isle as part of the holiday weekend, you had plenty of company.

Park officials said an estimated 150,000 people stopped by between Friday, June 30th and Tuesday, July 4th.

Waldameer Park also welcomed massive crowds for the holiday.

