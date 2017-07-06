New Courthouse Cell Phone Restrictions Delayed

New cell phone restrictions at the Erie County Courthouse have been delayed.

Originally the new rules were set to go into effect this week.

But that has been pushed back a couple of weeks.

But that has been pushed back a couple of weeks.

Under the plan, visitors will have to turn off their phone at the main entrance and put it in a locked security pouch.

That pouch would then be unlocked when the visitor leaves.

The county purchased several hundred pouches but only a few unlocking devices.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis says he plans to order more of the devices, and he is delaying starting the new rules until those devices arrive.