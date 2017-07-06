New Boscov's Scheduled to Open in Early October - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Boscov's Scheduled to Open in Early October

Posted: Updated:

The grand opening of the new Boscov's department store at the Millcreek Mall is now scheduled for early October.

The store will be located at the site of the former Sears store.

Boscov's is spending several million dollars to renovate the space, and add 26,000 square feet.

Boscov's CEO Jim Boscov tells us the renovations are on schedule.

He says the Millcreek Mall will be Boscov's 46th location.

The Reading based company has full service department stores in seven states.

The Millcreek Mall store will have about 300 employees.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com