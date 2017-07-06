New Boscov's Scheduled to Open in Early October

The grand opening of the new Boscov's department store at the Millcreek Mall is now scheduled for early October.

The store will be located at the site of the former Sears store.

Boscov's is spending several million dollars to renovate the space, and add 26,000 square feet.

Boscov's CEO Jim Boscov tells us the renovations are on schedule.

He says the Millcreek Mall will be Boscov's 46th location.

The Reading based company has full service department stores in seven states.

The Millcreek Mall store will have about 300 employees.