Greek Fest Will Feature Thousands of Pastries

the 29th annual Greek Fest begins tomorrow afternoon at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Millcreek.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend the three day event.

A centerpiece of the festival is always the food, especially the sweets.

Today, workers were busy sorting and packing up baklava, cookies and many other pastries.

Parishioners begin baking then freezing all the treats in January.

The festival will see about 15,000 pieces of baklava, and nearly 50,000 pieces of pastry.

Most people buy a few, but some visitors really load up.

Pastry Committee Chairwoman Stephanie Potus-Eaker said, "We have guests every year who come with their Tupperware containers, they load up. We talk with them about freezing. They buy vast quantities and really enjoy it. It is something special because a lot of it is very time consuming. So you are not necessarily going to be making it at home, on your own."

While food is a major attraction at the festival, guests also enjoy ethnic dancing and tours of the church.