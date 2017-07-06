Greek Fest Will Feature Thousands of Pastries - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Greek Fest Will Feature Thousands of Pastries

Posted: Updated:

the 29th annual Greek Fest begins tomorrow afternoon at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Millcreek.

About 15,000 people are expected to attend the three day event.

A centerpiece of the festival is always the food, especially the sweets.

Today, workers were busy sorting and packing up baklava, cookies and many other pastries.

Parishioners begin baking then freezing all the  treats in January.

The festival will see about 15,000 pieces of baklava, and nearly 50,000 pieces of pastry.

Most people buy a few, but some visitors really load up.

Pastry Committee Chairwoman Stephanie Potus-Eaker said, "We have guests every year who come with their Tupperware containers, they load up. We talk with them about freezing. They buy vast quantities and really enjoy it. It is something special because a lot of it is very time consuming. So you are not necessarily going to be making it at home, on your own."

While food is a major attraction at the festival, guests also enjoy ethnic dancing and tours of the church.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com