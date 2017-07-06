Local Dealer Hopeful About Volvo's New Focus

Auto industry analysts are scrambling to assess the impact of Volvo's decision to put electric motors in all of its cars by 2019.

Volvo hopes to have five pure electric cars for sale in four years.

Its other cars will be hybrids with an electric motor. but also a regular engine using gasoline or diesel fuel.

Volvo leaders say while electric models represent only a tiny fraction of sales, they see the potential for growth.

Locally, Mark Winkler, owner of Champion Ford-Volvo says right now his dealership sells just one Volvo hybrid, a sports utility vehicle.

But he has an electric charging station at the complex.

He says most buyers are not yet considering electric.

But he's glad Volvo is embracing new technology, and hopes more buyers will consider making a switch.

Winkler said, "It is nice to see that Volvo is going to be one of the leaders in technology. Everyone is dabbling a little with electrification but Volvo has committed to a date and time when they are going to switch over and have all their models be electrified so they will be available to the public."

Analysts think tougher air pollution rules and cheaper, more efficient batteries are reasons Volvo is charging its focus to electric and hybrids.