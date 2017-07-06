Millcreek Residents Invited to Speak Out - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Residents Invited to Speak Out

Millcreek Township is asking residents to speak out about the future of their community.  The input is needed for the township's new comprehensive plan.  Public meetings, to gather citizen input, will be held, beginning next week, in four different neighborhoods.
         

The meetings will be held Wednesday, July 12, at Belle Valley Elementary School.  Thursday, July 13, at J.S. Wilson Middle School.  Wednesday, July 19, at Grandview Elementary School, and Thursday, July 20 at Westlake Middle School.  All meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
         

Millcreek supervisors want citizens to know that public input is very important.

"We're not just thinking about Peach Street.  We want to make sure folks understand that we want to hear about what their neighborhood needs are as well," said Supervisor John Morgan.
        

The township's comprehensive plan is called "Embrace Millcreek." When finished, it will have recommendations for improvements in the township, and will have a priority list of projects to be pursued in the next five to ten years.

