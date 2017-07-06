Ridg-U-Rak Expands Operations in North East Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ridg-U-Rak Expands Operations in North East Township

Posted: Updated:

Ridg-U-Rak is expanding its operations with a construction project currently underway in North East Township.

A 240,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Loomis Street, just across from the North East Borough line.

Ridg-U-Rak's corporate offices, manufacturing plants and a warehouse are located in the borough, but it needs more warehouse space.

The company makes pallet racks and storage racks.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall, according to the North East Township Zoning Office.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com