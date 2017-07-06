Ridg-U-Rak Expands Operations in North East Township

Ridg-U-Rak is expanding its operations with a construction project currently underway in North East Township.

A 240,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Loomis Street, just across from the North East Borough line.

Ridg-U-Rak's corporate offices, manufacturing plants and a warehouse are located in the borough, but it needs more warehouse space.

The company makes pallet racks and storage racks.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall, according to the North East Township Zoning Office.