Erie Young Golfers Compete to Qualify in Drive, Chip and Putt Championship

Boys and girls got a chance Thursday to Drive, Chip and Putt their way to a championship.

It's part of a free nationwide junior golf development competition designed to grow the game by focusing on those three fundamental skills.

Junior golfers ages 7 to 15 play in qualifiers around the country, including Thursday's at J.C. Martin Golf Course.

Competitors who advance through the local, sub-regional and regional qualifying rounds earn a spot in the national finals.

It's hosted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before Master's Tournament.

The joint initiative was started in 2013 by the Masters, United States Golf Association and the PGA.

