Downtown Erie Street Renamed in Honor of Longtime Art Museum Director

The man who spent a career building up the Erie Art Museum was recognized Thursday for all that work.

Longtime Erie Art Museum Director John Vanco now has his own street.

Erie City Council passed a resolution Wednesday morning to rename East 5th Street between State and French Streets as John Vanco Way.

It's the street right in front of the museum on the south side of the building.

Vanco led the museum for the past 49 years and just announced his retirement.

"I've had a blessed career," said Vanco. "It's been wonderful. I've worked with all these great people, wonderful artists, and I feel that I am able to leave something behind."

Vanco also said the street dedication is a bit over the top but is a great honor.

