A Sweet, "Sugar" Shop

The grand opening of "Sugar" featured a marshmallow rope cutting ceremony.

Community leaders and friends of Romolo Chocolates gathered for the first look at a truly sweet venue.

Patrons were greeted with a scene inspired by the worlds of Candyland, Willie Wonka and Alice in Wonderland.

The menu includes treats, coffees, ice creams and other favorites. 

Owner, Tony Stefanelli said the venue came out even greater than he envisioned.

"We wanted to offer people a room that is a very unique, a room that your surrounded, like walking into a candylane game, and a room that just sort of makes you smile when you come in and makes you really realize what Romolo Chocolates is all about," said Tony Stefanelli, Owner and Operator of Romolo Chocolates.

The artist, Rabecca Signoriello, spent three months custom painting the walls and ceiling of sugar.

